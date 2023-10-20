The Land
Home/Cropping

New guide for growers fighting citrus pests and diseases

October 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest plant protection guides for citrus and deciduous fruit growers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) are now available online. File picture.
The latest plant protection guides for citrus and deciduous fruit growers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) are now available online. File picture.

The latest plant protection guides for citrus and deciduous fruit growers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) are now available online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.