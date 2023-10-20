The latest plant protection guides for citrus and deciduous fruit growers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) are now available online.
The plant protection guides are developed by NSW DPI experts, sharing articles on current research and challenges to the industry, as well as up-to-date technical information on crop protection.
NSW DPI citrus development officer Andrew Creek said the fifth edition citrus plant protection guide provides up-to-date information on all aspects of managing pests and diseases in a citrus orchard.
"The guide covers updates on all of NSW DPI's citrus projects, including citrus intensification, canopy management, irrigation and rootstock selection, and climate vulnerability assessment; many of these projects are funded by Hort Innovation," Mr Creek said.
Research horticulturist Dave Monks said that the citrus tree crop intensification project (part of Hort Innovation's National Tree Crop Intensification in Horticulture program) was one example of how NSW DPI's research is contributing to developing robust information and tools to help growers improve production decisions.
"We are changing citrus tree canopies with strategies including trellis production, planting densities and pruning to understand their effect on the relationships between fruit density, canopy volume and saleable fruit," Dr Monks said.
NSW DPI temperate fruits development officer Kevin Dodds said the orchard plant protection guide provides updates on projects and continues to support orchardists through key pest and disease decisions.
"The guide is a respected and valuable reference for temperate fruit industries within NSW, with this edition including articles on protected cropping in cherries, apple scab management, and water and crop management strategies for temperate fruit orchards when water is limiting," Mr Dodds said.
"As we enter a period of El Nino these water management strategies will become increasingly relevant to optimise water usage and reduce wastage, through planning, monitoring and prioritising management decisions."
The Orchard plant protection guide for deciduous fruits in NSW and the Citrus plant protection guide 2023-24 is available online.
