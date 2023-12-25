The year that was: The Land's biggest stories of 2023

It's been a huge year for New South Wales.
Between record bull sales, biosecurity threats, colourful race days and all the familiar faces we've farewelled, it's time to take a look at all the top stories which captured The Land's readers in 2023.
A tragic start to the year as two people were killed in a horror crash on the Bruxner Highway at Boggabilla, north of Moree.
A young New England bull rider was killed at a rodeo in Warwick, Qld on New Year's Eve, while a teenage girl was badly hurt in a horse fall near Glen Innes.
But readers had some respite thanks to a Northern Territory horse trainer's amusing thoughts on scouting for "sugar daddies" at the Nutrien Classic Sale.
Speaking of the Nutrien Classic Sale, a trio of horses each cracked the $300,000 mark on day one alone.
A woman was seriously injured in a quad bike accident at Mungindi, north west of Moree.
Readers also loved an "epic video" showcasing the $300 million Beetaloo cattle operation in the Northern Territory.
Shearing kicked off and wrapped up at Australia's largest operating sheep station, with more than 30,000 Merinos shorn over four weeks at Rawlinna, WA.
Elders expanded its real estate and livestock network into NSW with the purchase of the Emms Mooney agency business.
A young man died in a ute rollover at Piallamore, near Tamworth.
An entrepreneur from Orange claimed the coveted Zanda McDonald Award with his farm management business.
The Land was on deck for all the action at the Sydney Royal Show, with livestreams and running coverage from Olympic Park.
One of Australia's top dairy farms went up for sale in the Northern Tablelands, while a pair of adjoining properties up for auction near Bourke also caught the audience's attention.
And a tourist park near Casino went into receivership, leaving a dying bison herd in the hands of the RSPCA and Local Land Services.
The Merino industry mourned renowned sheep classer Paul Kelly, after he was killed in a tragic road accident at Bourbah, southwest of Coonamble.
The Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives blog offered its take on the penultimate episode of the reality romance show.
A Katherine farming family spoke out against bullying ahead of Do It for Dolly Day, in honour of their daughter who took her own life.
A world record 9.4 micron fleece grown in St Helens, Victoria, claimed the annual Ermenegildo Zegna Vellus Aureum Trophy.
Farmer Wants A Wife stars Brad Jones and Clare Hockings announced their first little farmer is on the way.
Readers got to know the 25 rural women working to change the social fabric of their communities.
A Texas Angus bull broke the Australian all breeds record at a $360,000 price tag - and the buyer didn't even know he'd made history.
Pig hunters struck a deal for access to parts of Northern Territory national parks to help control feral populations.
A man was airlifted to hospital after an incident with a bull at a Piambong property.
Television cameras caught it all as a first-time farming family headed to outback NT for a six-part series.
Varroa mite was detected in Sunraysia and the Riverina, as authorities raced to trace infestations linked to Kempsey.
A young designer from Collie talked all things fashion and fibre in the bush.
Punters were out in force as Ecker Road claimed the 2023 Gulargambone Cup, while crowds also dressed to impress at Wagga Aggies Race Day.
The 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus sale was a success, with the top-priced bull hitting $200,000.
And it was a buyer's market at the West Wyalong/Temora district first-cross ewe sale, with vendors commended after a tough 18 months.
Shearers in the Central West were amazed when a Merino ram produced a whopper fleece.
The taps were set to turn back on as new owners took over the Bethungra's historic Hotel Shirley.
Stillborn lambs found with goitres at Grenfell served as a reminder for producers to stay on top of iodine deficiency in ewes.
Andrew and Nicola Forrest added the Akubra brand to their portfolio of Australian assets, after 147 years and five generations of the Keir family.
A Billeroy family rejoiced after the record rainfall of the year fell across their property, beating the forecast by more than 100mm.
And it was all smiles at the Akubra Kempsey Cup, with racegoers turning out in their finest attire as Aheadofhistime claimed victory.
