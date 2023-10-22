North Coast National champion of champions was awarded to the Bennett family, Little Valley at Stratheden. The stud cattle that decided that nomination included their champion Braford female, the 37 month old Little Valley Natasha parading with her seven-month old heifer calf, along with their breed-champion male, the junior bull Riverton 488, nine months, bought earlier this year with his mother at the Gracemere, Qld dispersal sale after Rockhampton breeders Larry and Beth Acton announced retirement.