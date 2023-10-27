Merino sheep have always been a fascination, he said. While his family traded in Merino ewes to breed first-cross ewes, rather than have an established flock, Mr Brown achieved his wool classer's ticket through TAFE NSW at high school in Leeton, and this will be his main role with his new job in Victoria. His next stop will be Elders wool stores near Melbourne, Victoria, where he will use his wool classer's ticket to work on bulk classed lines and prepare them for sale.