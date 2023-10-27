The Land
National Merino judging competition goes to NSW

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Lindsay Brown won the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Competition held at the recent Royal Launceston Show. Picture supplied by Agshows Australia
A trip to Tasmania, as the NSW finalist in the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Competition held at the Royal Launceston Show earlier this month, has come up trumps for University of New England student and Alfoxton Merino stud Armidale employee Lindsay Brown.

Journalist

