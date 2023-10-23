The Land
Richard Norton hands over Food Agility CRC reins

October 24 2023 - 5:00am
Richard Norton is stepping down from the Food Agility Co-operative Research Centre chief executive officer role. File picture.
Richard Norton is stepping down from the Food Agility Co-operative Research Centre chief executive officer role. File picture.

Food Agility CRC has announced its chief executive officer, Richard Norton, has resigned from his position, to be replaced internally by Dr Mick Schaefer and Professor David Lamb, effective from November 1, 2023.

