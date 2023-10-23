The Land
Final year Wagga medical student Kate Hurst honoured for work to boost rural doctors

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 24 2023 - 8:37am
Final year Wagga medical student Kate Hurst and former Wagga doctor Mandeep Kaur were honoured at the Rural Medical at the Rural Medicine Australia conference dinner in Hobart on Friday night. Pictures contributed
A final-year Wagga medical student has been honoured for her work to close the gap and support doctors from disadvantaged high schoolers enter the profession.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

