The Land
Wisterias beauty and grace is worth the wait | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Japanese Wisteria floribunda 'Alba' in Fiona and Bill's garden on the Central Tablelands. Spring flowers are followed by large, bean-like autumn seed pods.
Of the many climbing plants I grow, the wisterias win the beauty contest by a country mile.

