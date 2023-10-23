Southern buyers active at Maitland store cattle sale

Buyer support from both local and southern bidders helped stabilise the market during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
A total of 805 head was offered and Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said the quality and condition of the yarding was mixed.
"We had good support from the local commission buyers with them purchasing cattle to mainly head into the southern states," Mr McDonald said.
"There were also a few locals buying a few cattle to take the opportunity presented with the prices.
"What a great opportunity to purchase lightweight weaner steers at these prices.
Mr McDonald said there were many young weaners offered and cows with calves "that were just starting to need to find a good feed".
"We are very thankful of the southern buyers attending and giving orders to purchase our Hunter Valley cattle," he said.
"If we don't see rain here soon we will see the numbers increase even more."
Weaner steers sold from $100 to $560 and averaged $337, while weaner heifers ranged from $100 to $570 and averaged $210. Most weaners were cheaper than the last store sale at Maitland.
Yearling steers sold from $400 to $700 and averaged $600.
The limited number of mixed-quality grown steers topped at $500.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold from $350 to $730, while the empty cows topped at $760 and averaged $420.
The cow with calf market was firm and most sold from $400 to $1000 and averaged $650.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
