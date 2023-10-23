The Land
Home/Markets

Maitland cows with calves hit $1000

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 24 2023 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern buyers active at Maitland store cattle sale
Southern buyers active at Maitland store cattle sale

Buyer support from both local and southern bidders helped stabilise the market during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.