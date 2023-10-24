A number of bushfires on the NSW mid-north coast might have been deliberately lit and police are appealing to the public to help find the culprit.
A fire that started on October 17 at Belmore River, about 15km east of Kempsey, burnt through nearly 3000ha of bushland in the Hat Head National Park before being brought under control.
Police, including arson unit officers, are investigating after the fire was deemed to be suspicious.
Detectives are keen to speak with the driver of a white Nissan Patrol ute with a broken tail light that was seen in the area about 3pm that day, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Police are also investigating if the fire has any links to blazes that occurred on the same day at Lighthouse Road at Arakoon and Maria River Road and Crescent Head Road at Crescent Head.
Any witnesses or anyone with information on the blazes is urged to come forward.
On Tuesday morning, there were 53 fires burning across the state, 13 of which were yet to be contained.
An alert was issued for a grass fire burning near homes at Guntawong Road at Riverstone in Sydney's northwest.
Residents in the area were told to prepare to act, although the fire was being brought under control.
A bushfire in northern NSW that sparked an emergency evacuation order on Monday was still burning out of control on Tuesday morning after torching 1615ha, but it was no longer threatening homes.
People living in Nymboida, about 30km southwest of Grafton, were previously warned to seek shelter as the blaze barrelled towards properties.
The majority of the state is experiencing high fire danger with temperatures predicted to soar into the 30s in many areas on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Angus Hines said Wednesday was the day of most concern.
"We have a broad area of extreme fire danger for northern NSW," he said.
"Watch out for fire weather warnings there and possible total fire bans."
Grafton in the Northern Rivers region was expected to hit 40C on Wednesday.
"I don't know if we've had many 40C temperatures in NSW this side of winter," Mr Hines said.
"This is certainly one of the first. It will be very, very warm there."
Australian Associated Press
