Roesner continues to innovate and stay ahead of the curve

Roesner launched the Marshall Multispread back in the 1980's and today it remains its best-selling product, with more than 11,000 manufactured. Picture supplied

Roesner is continuing to innovate to meet the needs of farmers and is committed to staying ahead of industry trends.

The family company, which has a long standing history of 123 years, designs and manufactures products and components for harsh agricultural applications.

Roesner Technical Director Matthew Roesner said the Marshall Multispread was an all-purpose fertiliser spreader designed to apply both granulated fertilisers like Urea and Superphosphate and soil ameliorants, such as Lime and Gyspum to a range of Agricultural crops.



Firmly committed to staying ahead of industry trends and changing customer demands, Roesner has ensured the Marshall Multispread has kept pace with an ever-changing agricultural industry.

In 2013, the company diversified into software and electronics to develop new products for the fast changing precision agriculture market and with technology, Roesner took the Multispread to a new level.

The D3 spinner system is now available as a retro fit kit for late model Multispread machines. Picture supllied

The first software product, the Multispread Calibration app was released in 2013, followed by the award-winning Multispread MDC app in 2015 - one of the first hardware systems for ag machinery based on mobile device technology in the world.

The smartphone app delivers up-to-date machine calibration and operating information to mobile devices in the field.

In 2018 Roesner acquired Precision Agronomics Australia, an industry leading company at the forefront of precision farming and variable rate technology.

Mr Roesner said the integration of new technologies with the well proven Multispread design had allowed farmers to improve their operating efficiency, they could cover more of their farming land in a short timer without impacting crop yield or adversely effecting the surrounding environment and soil.



"Many of the new products developed over the past 10 years can be retro-fitted to later models making it possible to adopt the latest technologies without having to purchase new machinery," he said.



Roesner has ensured the Marshall Multispread has kept pace with an ever-changing agricultural iindustry. Picture supplied

New products boost efficiencies

As the cost of inputs continued to rise, Roesner has released two more new products.

The D3 Spinner System and i4M Tracer GPS ensure spreading efficiency is maximised through accurate placement of fertilisers at wider operating widths and reduced overlaps.

"The D3 spinner is the result of over 300 physical tests both in a controlled environment and in real paddock conditions," Mr Roesner said.

The upgraded D3 spinners are supplied on all new Multispread machines and are also available also available for retro-fit to machine built after production year 2013.

Mr Roesner said the D3 spinner design was the result of more than three years research and development, including computer simulations and over 200 field tests in controlled conditions.



"Due to the high number of external variables that influence the fertiliser distribution pattern and maximum width, including fertiliser particle size and bulk density, wind conditions and humidity, significant time and resources have been spent by Roesner to best understand how to achieve the optimum spread pattern," he said.

Meanwhile, The i4M Tracer GPS couples both coverage mapping and auto-shutoff features with the popular i4M Variable Rate spreader controller.

"We continue to innovate to meet the needs of farmers and in April 2023 we released Version 2 of the i4M Cloud Server to seamlessly transfer prescription maps to machinery operating in the field," Mr Roesner said.

