Return buyers came to the fore at the Carrabungla Merino and Poll Merino ram sale over the weekend.
There was 22 registered buyers at the McIntosh family's 23rd annual on-property sale at Laggan, near Crookwell, on Saturday as 57 of 71 rams were sold to an average of $1631.
A further five rams sold after the auction had concluded.
The rams offered at the sale displayed an average fibre diameter of 18.1 micron and an average weight of 79 kilograms.
The top-priced ram at the sale was bought by Yarrawonga Pastoral Company, Biala.
The top seller was a September 2022 drop, horned Merino ram and sold for $3750 to the return buyer.
He had a fibre diameter of 19 micron, standard deviation of 3.2 micron, coefficient of variation of 16.9 per cent, comfort factor of 99.7pc and greasy fleece weight of 138pc.
The top-priced ram was one of three that Yarrawonga Pastoral Company purchased.
The other two rams in Yarrawonga's draft were bought for $1000 each to see the company average $1916 at the sale.
The second top-priced ram was bought by GF, SM and CF McDonald, Aberdeen, Crookwell, for $3500.
The Poll Merino was another September 2022 drop and had a fibre diameter of 17.3 micron, standard deviation of 2.9 micron, coefficient of variation of 16.8 per cent, comfort factor of 99.8pc and greasy fleece weight of 121pc.
The McDonalds bought three more rams to average $2375. Volume buyers included M and M Coggan, Breadalbane, near Goulburn, who bought six rams to average $1700 and Pineville Pastoral Pty Ltd, Crookwell, who also bought six rams to average $1583.
Carrabungla's Ben McIntosh was happy with the result at the sale where all the buyers were repeat clients.
"We were happy with it, obviously it's a bit tough - a few too many lots passed in but we were happy," he said.
"The way things have dropped - that was a pretty good result, really, and we were definitely happy with how the sheep presented."
The sale was conducted by AWN Goulburn while Greg Miller, AWN Parkes, was the auctioneer.
