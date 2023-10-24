The Land
Home/Markets

Lamb prices improve across NSW this week

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 25 2023 - 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Donlan, JDL Livestock Narromine, with first-cross wether lambs sold by his clients Peter and John Barber, Currawonga, Narromine, through Elders Dubbo, for $145 a head at Dubbo lamb sale on Monday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Joe Donlan, JDL Livestock Narromine, with first-cross wether lambs sold by his clients Peter and John Barber, Currawonga, Narromine, through Elders Dubbo, for $145 a head at Dubbo lamb sale on Monday. Picture by Karen Bailey.

The lamb market may have been in a bit of jam in the past few months, but NSW sales early this week indicate the supply glut may be starting to pass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.