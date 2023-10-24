Crop trials are crucial for discovering new varieties that can yield more, fight disease and pave the way for profit.
However, as researchers discovered, sometimes new varieties can throw up some unexpected qualities, too.
This occured in a wheat and barley trial on the Simson family's Premer property, The Plantation.
A feature, for want of a better description, was revealed in a crop walk of the many and varied plots of the winter cereals.
Feral pigs had smashed one particular varietal plot of barley that coincidentally goes by the name of Beast.
AMPS head research agronomist Matt Gardner said the damage by the pigs was isolated mostly to the plot of that particular variety.
As the photograph reveals, other crops standing cheek by jowl were barely bothered by rampant porkers.
While the barley variety might disappoint some with its propensity to allure crop-destroying pigs, others with a glass half full approach might adapt the variety for tactful "pig management".
