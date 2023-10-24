The Land
Todd Howlett wins 2023 Coonabarabran Cup with Scorched Land

By Virginia Harvey
October 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Lower Hunter Valley trainer Todd Howlett made a worthwhile trip west when his only runner, Scorched Land, took the $75,000 Coonabarabran Bowling Club Coonabarabran Showcase Cup on Sunday.

