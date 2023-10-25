The Land
Quarter-century celebration of state wheat competition calls for last minute entries

By Newsroom
October 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Judge Frank McRae, Jason Wright, Glen Ian, Wattamondara, and Ben Graystone, Suncorp Bank, Orange. Picture supplied by AgShows NSW.
A mixed bag of entries is expected thanks to a dramatic weather shift from last year's widespread flooding to the current El Nino conditions celebrating 25 years of the Suncorp Bank/AgShows NSW Dryland Field Wheat Competitions.

