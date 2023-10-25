Quarter-century celebration of state wheat competition calls for last minute entries

A mixed bag of entries is expected thanks to a dramatic weather shift from last year's widespread flooding to the current El Nino conditions celebrating 25 years of the Suncorp Bank/AgShows NSW Dryland Field Wheat Competitions.
Some farmers received more rain than others; specific paddocks retained moisture from last year's floods, while others have faced an arid season and presented a blend of factors, shaping the long-term impact on the crops, making this milestone competition an interesting one to judge in 2023.
Cut-off dates for entries are approaching rapidly or are already imminent. The Northern competition closes today, October 25, while the Western region closes on November 8, the Central region on November 15 and the Southern region competition on November 22.
"In different regions, production outlooks differ. Some farmers are optimistic about an increased production thanks to favourable growing conditions, while others are contemplating whether it's even economically viable to harvest their crop," Dave Herbert, chair of the Wheat Advisory Committee, said.
A 24 per cent decline from the previous year's record-breaking winter crop of 63.85 million tonnes is anticipated by Rabobank.
"While there will be less wheat around than in previous years, it will still be exciting to see which areas have performed better over others and to evaluate the impact of different management practices," Mr Herbert said.
"As we celebrate 25 years of recognising the outstanding achievements of wheat growers in NSW, AgShows NSW is proud to reflect upon the competition's importance in supporting the sustainability and profitability of wheat production.
"Established in 1996 after the ASC saw the need for a yield-based competition, the Dryland Wheat Competition offers immense educational value to participating growers.
"It's a very effective way to encourage sustainability and productivity in the industry."
The 2023 edition will also acknowledge a decade-long partnership with significant sponsor Suncorp Bank, whose support has been a cornerstone of the competition's success. We sincerely thank Suncorp for their unwavering commitment over the last ten years.
"Suncorp is proud to support the grain growing community in NSW, and we look forward to celebrating 25 years of the Suncorp Bank Dryland Field Wheat Competition. This competition represents excellence in agriculture, and we are privileged to be part of this legacy," Jenny Taylor, District Manager Central NSW, Suncorp, said.
FlexiCoil, Lowes Petroleum, Dual Chelate Fertiliser and The Land Newspaper also sponsor the competition.
The judging process will begin next month, with Northern growers first in the firing line. Following this, Western, Central and Southern districts will follow suit to determine the top five crops in each region. The announcement of the regional and, ultimately, the state winner will be announced at the 2023 Wheat Presentation Dinner in Dubbo on 12th January 2024 at Club Dubbo. [END]
Growers can enter through their local competition. The following link is a map of local areas and the coordinators for each: https://bit.ly/3FvB8KJ
NORTHERN
Baradine, Barraba, Bellata, Bingara, Boggabri, Bourke, Burren Junction, Coonamble, Crooble, Croppa Creek, Delungra, Garah, Gilgandra, Gulargambone, Gurley, Inverell, Manilla, Moree, Mungindi, Narrabri, Narromine, North Star, Nyngan, Tottenham, Walgett, Warialda, Warren, Wee Waa
CENTRAL
Alectown, Binnaway, Canowindra, Carcoar, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Cowra, Cudal, Cumnock, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Eugowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Manildra, Mendooran, Merriwa, Molong, Parkes, Premer, Quandialla, Quirindi, Spring Ridge, Tambar Springs, Tamworth, Wellington, Werris Creek, Wirrinya, Woodstock, Yeoval
SOUTHERN
Albury, Ariah Park, Bribbaree, Boorowa, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Culcairn, Harden, Henty, Holbrook, Howlong, Illabo, Junee, Puccawan, Temora, The Rock, Wagga Wagga, Walbundrie, Wallendbeen, Young
WESTERN
Ardlethan, Bogan Gate, Barellan, Barmedman, Beckom, Berrigan, Burcher, Condobolin, Caragabal, Corowa, Deniliquin, Finley, Ganmain, Griffith, Hillston, Lake Cargelligo, Leeton, Lockhart, Merriwagga, Narrandera, Oaklands, Peak Hill, Rand, Rankin Springs, Trundle, Tullamore, Tocumwal, Top Woodlands, West Wyalong, Weethalle, Ungarie, Urana
