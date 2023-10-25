The Land
Home/News

Inside Monte Cristo Homestead, Australia's most haunted house

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After decades of reported supernatural sightings, a house in NSW's Riverina has confidently billed itself as "Australia's most haunted homestead".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.