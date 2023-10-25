The Land
NSW farmers list their priorities for the next 12 months

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Producers (top row) Adrian Spencer, Bill Cornell, Don Leadbitter, Stan Rumble, (bottom row) Richard Blyton, Ashley Wilson, Norm Maher and Ray Gardner list their priorities for 2024.
Cost cutting and maintaining breeding programs in dry times is among the list of priorities for producers across the state.

