A 14-month-old ram has been purchased for the top price at the Hillcreston Park Superfine Merino and Poll Merino sale at Bigga near Cowra.
Horned and poll rams were offered at the sale as 43 of 52 sold at auction to an average of $1922. Two more rams sold after the sale.
Kerry and Brendan Cole, Turon Hill, between Bathurst and Mudgee, paid $6250 for the top-priced ram at the Picker family's 32nd annual on-property sale.
The 14-month-old ram, from the Hummer sire family, had a fibre diameter of 14.4 micron, curvature of 129, standard deviation of 2.0 micron and coefficient of variation of 15.6 per cent while being described as having "very stylish wool".
The second top-priced lot, a 26-month-old ram, sold for $6000 to Lesley Prior of Tellenby Merino stud from Devon in the United Kingdom.
The ram, was of the 425 sire family, and had a fibre diameter of 14.6 micron, a curvature of 128, standard deviation of 2.3 micron and coefficient of variation of 15.5 per cent.
The Picker family said the ram "was one of the best wool rams Hillcreston Park has ever bred".
Volume buyers were Paul and David Simons of Euralie, Yass, who purchased 11 rams to a top price of $2000.
Peter and Neil Carey, Wee Jasper, purchased eight rams to a top of $2250
Rams sold to Victoria, NSW, South Australia, Western Australia and the UK.
All 12 Poll rams, Ultrafine and Superfine, offered sold to a top of $2750 which went to Attunga Family Trust, Tarnua, South Australia.
Western Australian Superfine growers Jim and Fay Pepper of Mumballview Merino Stud purchased a stud Poll ram for $2250.
Danny and Meg Picker said the result was very pleasing considering the dry season in the top half of NSW and the continued decline of meat prices in Australia.
"But in saying that superfine wool prices are holding reasonable well. A big thank you to all agents, buyers, underbidders and family and friends that helped with the day," the Pickers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.