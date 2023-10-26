The Land
Home/Beef

Australian Pinzgauer Breeder's Association plays host to world congress

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated October 27 2023 - 8:41am, first published October 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of about 70 headed to the South Coast on Thursday as part of the Pinzgauer World Congress Tour on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.