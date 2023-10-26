A group of about 70 headed to the South Coast on Thursday as part of the Pinzgauer World Congress Tour on Thursday.
The Australian Pinzgauer Breeders Association has welcomed farmers from Slovakia, Austria, South Africa, and Canada.
The 13-day tour has taken attendees to Sydney and Kiama so far. It will be followed by a visit to Manildra Group, Bomaderry, and David and Sue Boyd's dairy farm Conglo at Terara before the group continues to Canberra to see the capital's sights, Yass SELX, a Parkes sheep property, Orange Agricultural Institute, the Blue Mountains and then Cairns.
The concept for the congress was initiated in 1972 with the first gathering taking place in South Africa.
The group visited Julia and Steve Rosso's property, Fairfield, at Jerrara, near Kiama, where they run about 40 registered Pinzgauer breeders and their calves.
Australian Pinzgauer Breeder's Association director and tour coordinator Laurelle Price said the tour group comprised farmers, farm employees and their connections, and Pinzgauer association delegates.
"They have been saying how amazing Australia is," she said.
"They loved the harbour cruise we did yesterday - it was a perfect, warm, sunny day."
Sepp Wadlegger, British Columbia, Canada, runs 65 Pinzgauer breeders and four bulls on his family's farm.
"We have probably had Pinzgauers for 15 to 20 years," Mr Wadlegger said.
"My Dad is Austrian, and he had them when he was growing up, so he always wanted the breed on our farm.
"We were Hereford farmers, and we converted our whole herd to Pinzgauer.
"The cattle here are very similar in frame and colouring to ours; there isn't much difference - they're very healthy-looking animals."
Mr Wadlegger had visited Australia once before, seeing much of the west coast.
"This is beautiful country here, so I would say today has been the highlight so far," he said.
