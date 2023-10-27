In front of about 2000 racegoers, Scorched Land, trained by Todd Howlett, of the Lower Hunter Valley, won the $75,000 Coonabarabran Bowling Club Coonabarabran Showcase Cup on October 22.
By the Riverdene Stud, Wagga Wagga, based horse Sizzling, Scorched Land defeated the Dubbo-trained pair Watch Me Rumble, by Stratum Star, trained by Clint Lundholm, and Deel Street, by Dundeel, trained by Connie Greig.
