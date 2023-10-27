The Land
Home/News

See who was out and about at the 2023 Coonabarabran Cup

By Virginia Harvey
October 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In front of about 2000 racegoers, Scorched Land, trained by Todd Howlett, of the Lower Hunter Valley, won the $75,000 Coonabarabran Bowling Club Coonabarabran Showcase Cup on October 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.