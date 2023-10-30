The Land
Staying with wool in Riverina

By Stephen Burns
October 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Tidying up after shearing, John Lenehan was proud of the fine wool grown by his Merino ewes on Arajoel, Galore.
Five months fleece from a recent purchase of Orrie Cowrie ram showing defined crimp and ultra softness.
Recently crutched and unclassed maiden Merino ewes at Arajoel, Galore.
I select my rams for their fleeces which are soft handling and on a body with good carcass attributes

- John Lenehan, Arajoel, Galore

The tradition of raising Merino sheep on the family farm continues with John Lenehan as he strives to maintain profitability through seasonal variations and commodity price fluctuations.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

