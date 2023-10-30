The Land

Kangaroos could hold a key to emission reduction

Updated October 31 2023 - 8:53am, first published 6:00am
George Wilson, an Honorary Professor at the Australian National University, said "kilogram-for-kilogram the kangaroo emits significantly less methane than sheep or cattle." Photo: supplied
With the competing demands on the red meat sector of cutting methane emissions while providing protein to a growing global population, Australian Wildlife Services has proposed a grazing system that integrates native populations of kangaroos to create low-emission meat.

