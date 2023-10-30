The Land
Emma Bond's cotton design makes Melbourne Cup fashions on the field national final

October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Emma Bond will wear her Australian cotton gown at the national finals in the Victorian Race Club Fashions on the Field Emerging Designer category on November 4. Natalie Trainor Photography
Fashions on the field is the ultimate Australian style contest and iconic fixture of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and this year will see 2023 CRDC Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever, Emma Bond in attendance on Derby Day for the competition.

