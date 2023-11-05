Broadening it's appeal as one of the premier Merino sheep shows in NSW, the committee of the Great Southern Supreme Merino (GSSM) show have decided to move the venue from Canberra to Bathurst.
Committee president Rick Power said it was a unanimous decision and was designed to draw sheep from a wider area than those studmasters who usually attended the show when it was in Canberra.
"It is a positive move," Mr Power said.
"We have introduced an ultrafine section and with that inclusion we will see a lot more studs come down to exhibit from the New England who have attended the show in Canberra for a long time.
"And separating the ultra's from the super's will allow the breeders of that type of wool to have a showing of their sheep, except for a few New England shows prior to attending the show in Sydney."
Mr Power expects the move to Bathurst will be a 'big game changer' for the Merino industry in NSW.
"My forecast is 300 pens at Bathurst already set up," he said.
"I believe we will exceed 200 show sheep in the first year and it will simply be a sheep show without any rams penned for sale."
Mr Power said the future of the ram sale will be discussed as the new venue is seen by the industry as a prime event for promoting the Merino sheep.
"It was an amicable decision and I guess the show in Canberra in the third weekend of January was always a problem, clashing with the field days in the New England and the potential of bushfires and the end of the school holidays."
Mr Power further noted that the Canberra facility was becoming 'far too expensive' for the committee's budget.
"Moving to Bathurst, we have a local community who are passionate about their sheep," he said.
"The Bathurst Merino Association are very excited and keen to help - it's a real positive attitude.
"It will reinvigorate the GSSM committee, and obviously the show."
Mr Power said the move ensures the GSSM maintains its position as a premier sheep show.
"It will create a lot of interest, there is no doubt we will also have studs from the Dubbo and Macquarie areas also showing their sheep," he said.
The GSSM will be held during the third weekend in February begining on Friday 23.
"The idea of the sheep show will be to bring in the sheep of Friday morning by 11am and we will have the judging start in the afternoon at 1pm," Mr Power said.
"We will have a full day on Saturday and hopefully by mid afternoon on Sunday we will be finished."
