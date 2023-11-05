The Land
Home/News

Merino show moves to Bathurst

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Great Southern Supreme Merino committee Rick Power said the move to Bathurst was a 'positive' for the Merino industry.
President of the Great Southern Supreme Merino committee Rick Power said the move to Bathurst was a 'positive' for the Merino industry.

Broadening it's appeal as one of the premier Merino sheep shows in NSW, the committee of the Great Southern Supreme Merino (GSSM) show have decided to move the venue from Canberra to Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.