Cattle demand and buyer confidence has lifted bringing the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator up to 364.57 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday.
Much of the rise has been driven by dearer sales in Victoria and NSW, rather than in Queensland.
The average price for young cattle contributing to the EYCI calculation bought by feeders and restockers had also aligned on Monday to hit about the 360c/kg mark. The processor component sits at about 346c/kg.
Joel Fleming from Nutrien Livestock at Tamworth said a bit of rain in the district had added confidence to the market and that was reflected in the prices at Tamworth's store sale last Friday.
"Market reports through the week from southern Qld to central NSW were all a little bit dearer which was reflected here [at the Tamworth sale]," he said.
That trend carried through to the prime market at Tamworth on Monday.
Meanwhile, feeder steers were up to 10c/kg (liveweight) dearer at Dubbo last Thursday and topped at 238c/kg.
Young steers to the restockers were 20c/kg to 30c/kg dearer, according to Meat and Livestock Australia reports, while the young heifers were up to 50c/kg dearer.
The young steers topped at 266c/kg while the young restocker heifers sold to 230c/kg.
Markets were also dearer at Gunnedah and Inverell on Tuesday.
Most categories of young cattle climbed in value at Gunnedah spurred on by a reduction in supply, while weaners and light feeder steers were a dearer highlight at Inverell.
Time is quickly running out to register for the annual Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW Auctioneers School.
The school runs from November 29 to 30 and to be eligible to compete in the ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show next year, agents must have attended this school.
The school aims to enhance agents auctioneering techniques, skills and knowledge of the agency industry.
It's beneficial for all livestock and property auctioneers including those that have been in the industry for some time and for auctioneers just starting out.
Registration closes on November 15.
In another strategic acquisition, Tamworth business McCulloch Agencies has announced the purchase of two respected and long-standing agencies based in Mungindi.
Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and the Cliff Horton businesses now fall under the McCulloch Agencies banner.
The acquisition is part of an ambitious strategy to extend its livestock brand and influence across northern NSW.
Peter Prosser, a seasoned agent who has been at the helm of Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd for decades, steps into semi-retirement, signalling a new chapter for the company.
"Leading Prosser Hutton has been a rewarding journey," Mr Prosser said.
McCulloch Agencies managing director Daniel McCulloch said both Prosser Hutton Pty Ltd and Cliff Horton have built exceptional businesses anchored in a deep understanding of their communities and a commitment to outstanding service.
"These acquisitions not only extend our geographical reach, but, more importantly, they enhance our ability to deliver a more robust and integrated service to our clients," Mr McCulloch said.
In Mungindi, Steve Maunder has the responsibility of leading the business.
McCulloch Agencies is also set to expand its operations into Walgett, further extending its reach in the region.
McCulloch Agencies director Karina McCulloch, said with the addition of Prosser Hutton and Cliff Horton, McCulloch Agencies now grows its footprint across five locations with a solid team of eight livestock agents.
Note: sale prices listed below are in cents a kilogram (liveweight).
CAMDEN: (290 head) Vealers: 95-350; Yearling steers: 220-370; Yearling heifers: 174-336; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 50-188.
MOSS VALE: (647 head) Vealers: 80-370; Yearling steers: 120-370; Yearling heifers: 120-300; Grown steers: 180-230; Grown heifers: 158-180; Cows: 70-186.
MAITLAND: (215 head) Vealers: 110-260; Yearling steers: 130-230; Yearling heifers: 100-265; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: to 170; Cows: 100-190.
ROMA: (2794 head) Vealers: n/q; Yearling steers: 130-280; Yearling heifers: 100-212; Grown steers: 164-214; Grown heifers: 120-180; Cows: 40-185.
DALBY: (2476 head) Yearling steers: 150-250; Yearling heifers: 111-220; Grown steers: 110-214; Grown heifers: 111-220; Cows: 86-192.
