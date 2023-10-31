The Land
Agtech benefits discussed at Farms of the Future talk

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
October 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Australian Farmer of the Year Tess Herbert, Eugowra, producer Chris Hogendyk, Lower Lewis Ponds, and livestock trader Andrew Dowd, Borenore, spoke about their experiences with adopting agtech.
Australian Farmer of the Year Tess Herbert, Eugowra, producer Chris Hogendyk, Lower Lewis Ponds, and livestock trader Andrew Dowd, Borenore, spoke about their experiences with adopting agtech.

Improving animal welfare, management practices and motivating staff were some of the benefits highlighted in a panel discussion about adopting agtech on farm.

