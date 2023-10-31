A number of fresh milk products from Tempo Foods have been urgently recalled over concerns of E. coli contamination.
The NSW Food Authority issued a recall for the products on Friday, which have been available at Coles, Woolworths and independent supermarkets across New South Wales and Victoria.
Tempo Foods' Full Cream 2L and Light 2.5% 2L products expiring on October 31 and November 2 have been flagged, while Skim 0% 2L products expiring on October 31 should also not be consumed.
Consumers can return the affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with health concerns should seek medical advice.
