Highly regarded 1212 hectare (2995 acre) NSW Central Tablelands property Avalon West is a well developed mixed farm on the market with a price guide of $7.5-$8.5 million.
Centrally located at Murga between Eugowra and Cudal, the sizeable rural holding is within a 70km drive of several larger regional centres including Forbes, Orange, Parkes and Cowra.
Avalon West has typically run a herd of 300 cows and their progeny, as well as a small number of breeding ewes, bulls and trade stock depending on the season.
During the past two decades, the owners have used Avalon West to breed and backgrounded young cattle for feedlots.
About 323ha (800 acres) is classified arable and has been used over the years for improved pastures, lucerne and/or fodder crops.
The property is also home to a registered Angus stud, which has been in operation for more than 15 years.
Water is a feature of the property.
There is a double frontage to the spring fed Reedy Creek, two equipped bores, 32 large surface dams and an extensive network of troughs with header tanks giving all of the main paddocks with one or more watering points.
A significant amount of the internal fencing has been replaced in the past five years.
Infrastructure includes a large set of modern cattle yards with undercover concreted working area, sheep yards, shearing shed, hay shed, two machinery/storage sheds, workshop, chemical shed, washdown bay and silos.
The property also has two three bedroom cottages, one of which has been recently renovated and repainted.
Marketing agent Sam Johnston said Avalon West was a turnkey investment opportunity.
"The property's 600mm rainfall, drought proofing stock water system, excellent fencing and quality of the overall farm infrastructure make Avalon West an attractive opportunity," Mr Johnston said.
"Avalon West is not only a peaceful place to work but also a wonderful place to live with scenic views out over the creek flats from both cottages," Mr Johnston said.
Livestock and plant and equipment may also be available by negotiation.
Expressions of interest close with Johnston Rural Group on December 11.
Contact Sam Johnston, 0412 896 602, or Gary Johnston, 0427 574 270, Johnston Rural Group.
