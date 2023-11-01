The Land
Home/News

Highly regarded Avalon West on market with $7.5-$8.5m price guide

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Highly regarded 1212 hectare (2995 acre) NSW Central Tablelands property Avalon West is a well developed mixed farm on the market with a price guide of $7.5-$8.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.