The Land
Home/Cropping

Grain quality reflects seasonal conditions

By Paige Hill, Awb Cargill
November 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Internationally, reports that disruptions to Eastern European grain supply networks were easing saw wheat futures values soften slightly. Picture via Shutterstock
Internationally, reports that disruptions to Eastern European grain supply networks were easing saw wheat futures values soften slightly. Picture via Shutterstock

Harvest is rounding the home straight in Queensland and northern NSW, nearing 50 to 60 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.