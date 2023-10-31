The Land
NSW Sheep and Goat eID Rebate Scheme drive interest at ANFD

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated October 31 2023 - 11:23pm, first published 3:30pm
Luke and Ruth Mullins, Koorawatha, used the field days to look at equipment that qualified for the NSW Sheep and Goat eID Rebate Scheme. Picture by Andrew Norris.
The NSW Sheep and Goat eID Rebate Scheme, which opened on October 3, came just in good time for last week's Australian National Field Days at Borenore - also the event's 70th year.

