The Land
Home/Opinion

Federal Labor's insistence on city-centric election promises shows how it's willing to throw ag under the bus

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Murray Watt.
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Murray Watt.

It's no secret that federal Labor made its way to government on a city-based vote. But it's really starting to show with the government's stance on a range of policies that affect agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.