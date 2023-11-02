Highly productive property Abbotsford Farm asking $6.6 million

Abbotsford Farm is a highly productive 680 hectare (1680 acre) livestock property located on NSW's Southern Tablelands with the potential for both productivity gains and future sub-division.
On the market for $6.6 million, the property near Bungendore and close to Canberra has consistently grazed 6300 dry sheep equivalents on a productive blend of native perennial grass and clover pastures, in addition to winter forage crops.
Based on that carrying capacity, the asking price is equal to about $1048/dse.
The property is currently being run as a wool and lamb enterprise runnning 2400 Merino ewes joined to Border Leicester and White Suffolk rams.
The lambs are finished on oats, with 103ha currently sown, in addition to 45ha of brassicas.
When seasonal conditions, surplus feed is used during the spring cattle trade.
The country ranges from creek flats to arable, undulating land and timbered grazing.
Water is provided by 29 dams with large catchments and the seasonal Sandhills Creek, as well as natural springs and watercourses.
There are also two 104,000 litre tanks connected to the homestead and shearing shed.
The favourable climate features a non-seasonal annual average rainfall of 705mm (28 inches).
The significant capital expenditure program has included a new homestead set in grounds featuring mature trees and a high-level renovation of the two bedroom, two bathroom shearers' quarters.
There is also a new four-stand shearing shed that was constructed in 2020, steel sheep yards machinery and hay shed, and steel and timber cattle yards.
The 5.5km livestock laneway system has been installed, as part of the 21km fencing program.
Marketing agent Col Medway, LAWD, said Abbotsford Farm was ideally located in a highly sought-after band of agricultural land close to Canberra.
"This property is only 13km from Bungendore on the eastern fall of the Great Dividing Range, and 39km from the facilities offered by the nation's capital," Mr Medway said.
"That provides an excellent opportunity not just for potential further development but also primary producers who may have other business interests, as well as local farming enterprises seeking to expand."
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
