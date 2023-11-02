The Land
Worm burdens in goats studied by UQ PhD student Kathryn Dawson

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Kathryn Dawson.
Kathryn Dawson.

Producers that have lost thousands of dollars worth of goats thanks to enormous worm burdens will be among those relieved to hear of research being done into what parasites are present in key goat production regions and how well drenches are working.

