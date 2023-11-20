The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News

Worm management programs highlight summer as a prime time to control numbers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaroobie Farming livestock manager, Russell Bending, Wallaroobie, near Ardlethan.
Wallaroobie Farming livestock manager, Russell Bending, Wallaroobie, near Ardlethan.

Now is the time for sheep producers to get on the front foot in managing their sheep's internal parasites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.