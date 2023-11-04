The prospect of solid rain forecasts and better quality heifers saw prices in most categories firm to dearer at the Donovan Livestock and Property monthly store sale at Grafton on Thursday.
DLP principal Mitch Donovan said numbers were limited to about 420 head, similar to the previous month's yarding, but an improvement in the quality of the stock offered saw marked lifts in prices.
In particular, Mr Donovan said the lift in quality and weight was "surprising, seeing there have been some ordinary conditions being experienced by most producers in our area".
"Most cattle were above and beyond in quality and condition," he said.
The market for store bullocks and feeder steers was limited, and only local buyers competed for these pens.
Another decision that reaped rewards was to sell the cows and their calves separately. Mr Donovan said producers were repaid with prices ranging from $700 to $1000 total return.
Backgrounding weaners were also improved in quality and condition, and he said prices of 140 cents/kilogram last month were closer to 190c/kg. Jolly and Liz Coward, Wirrialpa, Hernani sold Brangus/Droughtmaster steers that averaged 316 kg for 218c/kg, returning $690, while Coffs Harbour Hardwoods sold an Angus steer, averaging 320 kg for 236c/kg or $755. Another Angus steer sold by Coffs Harbour weighed 270 kg and made $583 at 216c/kg.
WG and JA Weick, Gordonville, via Coffs Harbour, sold Angus cross steers averaging 242kg for 236c/kg to return $573., while Shipmans Constructions, Grafton, sold Angus cross steers averaging 278kg for 224c/kg to return $623.
The better prices among the heifers went to Nattai Investments, Grafton, for Hereford cross heifers averaging 264kg, which at 256c/kg returned $678.
Also selling well was DJ Marshall Trust, Bucca, with Angus cross heifers averaging 267kg, returning $753 at 282c/kg.
Jolly and Liz Coward sold Brahman/Hereford cross heifers averaging 321 kg at 198c/kg, returning $637.
In the pens of cows, BVG Taylor, Corindi, sold Angus/Brangus cross, averaging 498 kg, which, at 168c/kg, returned $838.
