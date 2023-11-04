The Land
Heifers surprise in quality and price

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 5 2023 - 6:00am
Nattai Investments, Grafton, sold Hereford cross heifers for 256 c/kg, averaging 264 kg. Picture supplied by DLP
Nattai Investments, Grafton, sold Hereford cross heifers for 256 c/kg, averaging 264 kg. Picture supplied by DLP

The prospect of solid rain forecasts and better quality heifers saw prices in most categories firm to dearer at the Donovan Livestock and Property monthly store sale at Grafton on Thursday.

