Sale records were smashed on Saturday at the 12th annual RMA Working Dog Sale, Glencoe, with a two-year-old Kelpie bitch fetching $31,000.
The auction sold 28 of 31 dogs to average $2568, just beating last year's sale average by $97.
There were 99 registered bidders both online and on grounds, with interest from across Australia and half the catalogue purchased online.
The recorder setter, Peterson Flo, was offered by Jeremy and Annie Grills, Eaglehawk Kelpies, Glenn Innes, and purchased online by Simwood Holdings Pty Ltd, St George, Qld, surpassing the previous sale record of $29,000, which was also set by the Grills last year for Mandalay Tex.
By Capree Donald Trump and out of Peterson Jay, Flo was described in the catalogue as having a very strong eye with a nose bite for cattle, with the ability to work sheep in the yards, with a free back and bark.
Jeremy and Annie Grills also offered the fourth top-priced dog for the sale, Eureka Whip, a three year-old Kelpie for $16,000 to Pryor Grazing, Blackville, along a home-bred dog for the couple, Eaglehawk Brody, a 20-month-old yellow Kelpie dog selling for $10,500 to Matt Urban, Wallarobba.
Mr Grills said he did not expect to come close to last year's top price given the season.
The second top-priced dog for the sale was a short-haired Collie dog, Socks, offered by Adam Pollack, Gunnedah and was purchased by Doug Worth, Lawrence, for $18,000.
Socks was described in the catalogue as been used as a main mustering dog for Mr Pollack and showing a good cast as a lead dog, with a nose bite on cattle.
The third top-priced dog was Glenfaba Flame, a four-year-old Kelpie bitch offered by Ben and Sallina Crowe, Glenfaba Kelpies, Timor, sold for $16,500 to a repeat buyer for the stud, Laurie O'Kane, Glen Park, Ben Lemmond.
Colin Say and Company stock and station agent Shad Bailey said although it was a modest number of dogs catalogued, the quality of made up for it.
"It's by far the most complete catalogue and highest calibre of dogs that we've seen, obviously a lot of new vendors as well, carrying great names and reputations," Mr Bailey said.
He said in previous years buyers had chased sheep dogs, however with a lot of local producers either moving away from sheep or running cattle as well there was now greater demand for dual-purpose dogs.
There were also more females offered with buyers seeking high-end genetics that could be used for breeding, he said.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co Pty Ltd, Glenn Innes.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
