The Land
Home/Beef

Bull riding chute gate stolen from showground ahead of Orange rodeo

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 6 2023 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Al Wilson (President of East West Coast Rodeo Rodeo Championships) and Len Potter (Comittee Member) stand in place of the missing chute gate. Picture by Carla Freedman
Al Wilson (President of East West Coast Rodeo Rodeo Championships) and Len Potter (Comittee Member) stand in place of the missing chute gate. Picture by Carla Freedman

When Al Wilson got a call saying the Orange rodeo arena was one chute gate short he couldn't quite believe it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.