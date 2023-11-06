Long-term buyers sought well nourished and crimped wool at the Niela Merino on-property sale, near Laggan, on Saturday.
Overall Niela sold 27 of the 36 rams offered to a top price of $2400 to average $1303 under a helmsman auction.
First-time buyer Brian Corby, Bujie, near Laggan, purchased the sale-topper Niela 216 for $2400.
Son of Niela 521, the ram weighed 89 kilograms and had a 18.4-micron fibre diameter, comfort factor of 99.5 per cent, yearling fat of 4 millimetres and yearling eye muscle depth of 29mm.
"He is an all around type ram with a wool cut and weight at the top of the draft on offer," Mr Corby said.
"Tony is my neighbour so I know the ram is well suited to the area's temperature and rainfall variation.
"His wool was also the correct style with the right nourishment, crimp and micron.
"If you're going to have stock in the harder times, you want the best quality you can get.
"I join about 600 ewes each year but I'll put him out with two older rams to 150 ewes in late March."
Return buyer, Steven and Kelly Hogan, Yass, purchased a draft of seven rams to a top-price of $1600 for Niela 105.
Son of Stockton Orange 41, the ram had a 19.1-micron fleece diameter, comfort factor of 99.3pc, yearling fat of 3.5mm and yearling eye muscle depth of 27mm.
John O'Brien, Crookwell, purchased five rams to a top-price of $1800 for Niela 13.
Son of Stockton Cooper 180, the ram had a yearling fat of 5mm, yearling eye muscle depth of 28mm, 18.3-micron fibre diameter and comfort factor of 99.9pc.
Niela Merino stud principal Tony McGaw said he was happy with the sale result considering the current market conditions.
