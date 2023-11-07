The Land
Home/Markets

Store lambs hit the market

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
November 8 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse O'Brien, Biala, said the remainder of his crossbred lambs will be finished and sold in the new year. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Jesse O'Brien, Biala, said the remainder of his crossbred lambs will be finished and sold in the new year. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

With drier conditions many producers are currently selling store lambs but a stronger price point for good quality prime lambs is pushing some to take the chance to finish them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.