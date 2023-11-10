Geoff and Robyn Rayner, Pomanara Superfine Merino stud, held their 35th annual on-property sale on Friday, November 3, with rams reaching a top of $2600.
The top-priced ram, tag Y7, was purchased by Greg Laughton, Braeside, Hill End, for $2600.
The ram measured a fibre diameter of 14.6 micron, with a comfort factor of 100 per cent, while also recording +2.2 standard deviation and +15.3 coefficient of variation.
Mr Laughton also purchased the second top-priced ram tag Y1 for $2400.00.
Recording a fibre diameter of 15 micron, along with a comfort factor of 99.8 pc, the ram also displayed a standard deviation of +2.6 and a curvature of 90.
A repeat buyer for the stud Steve Harris, DJ and N Harris Partnership, Guyong, near Orange was the volume buyer purchasing 5 rams with an average of $1260, to a top price of $2000.
Mr Harris said that the Pomanara rams work for his country and the quality of rams improves each year from the stud for his 1500 ewe, superfine merino operation.
"I don't have anybody strike, because their wool handles the wet years," Mr Harris said.
"Geoff sources rams from different places, so his doing the research for you, I could go to ten different sale and buy rams from all over the place but because he sources the rams from those places, I can just go to the one place."
While DP & JJ Holgate, Willow Dale, Dalton, purchased 3 rams to a top of $2100 with an average of $1533.33.
Overall 22 rams sold of the 32 offered, with an average of $1555.
Pomanara stud principal Geoff Rayner said, that it was pleasing to see many repeat buyers attending the sale and bidding with confidence on the Pomanara rams to do the job for them.
"Under the current circumstances of stock sales, which normally reflects on stud sales, it was great to see people still having confidence in superfine wool," Mr Rayner said.
"A lot of the top priced rams were the finer end of the catalogue.
"It was a very solid sale which was rewarding for the work that goes into breeding and preparing the rams."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Bathurst.
