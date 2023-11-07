Buck goats made up the bulk of the yarding at the Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday where a total of 1994 head were yarded.
The sale attracted buyers from Griffith, Goulburn, Finley, Crookwell, Tooraweenah, and the local area.
Olsen Agencies auctioneer Cleve Olsen said a majority of the goats on offer were in store condition.
"The mature goats in good condition sold okay, however the out of condition Australian Bush Goats were cheaper compared to the last sale," he said.
"A pen of good Boer wethers sold upwards of $300 and they wouldn't have made anymore money than that at the top of the market two years ago.
"There were a few restockers at the sale trying to buy billies, but they were only paying $5 to $15 as they want grow them out to turn into butcher's goats to make some money.
"While all the markets are very tough at the moment, we had nearly a couple thousand head yarded which is up from last sale."
Australian Bush Goat billies sold to $17 while bucks made $2 to $40. Does attracted bids from $1 to $30 and kids made $1. Nannies sold to $34 and wethers made $10 to $140.
A pen of 16 Australian Bush Goat nannies with kids made $10 a head.
Boer billies sold to $20 while bucks attracted bids from $10 to $130. Nannies sold to $48 while wethers topped the market with bids from $44 to $305.
In the Boer-cross, billies made $5 to $105 while does sold to $45. Two nannies sold for $48 while a pen of 33 nannies with kids sold for $30 a head. Wethers sold from $18 to $190.
Rangeland billies sold to $5 while bucks sold to $70. Kids sold from $0.50 to $15 and nannies attracted bids to $22. Nannies with kids made $35 while wethers sold from $15 to $100.
A single pen of 35 Angora wethers sold for $20.
Buyer Geoff Cowen, Errowanbang, purchased a pen of 43 Australian Bush Goat wethers for $15 a head.
"They were a nice even line that was cheap to purchase today," he said.
"I run about 150 head of goats so I'll take them home to grow out."
Bryan Churchill, Alectown, sold a pen of ten Boer wethers for $305 a head.
Bradley Gibson, Coomooroo, Tooraweenah sold a pen of 44 Australian Bush Goat bucks for $14.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
