Australian producers of Hass variety avocados have a new window of market opportunity after India approved an export protocol this week.
Avocados Australia, the industry's peak industry body, welcomes the news and says the next step is to work on accrediting growers and packers to the new protocol.
"It is terrific news that Australian avocado growers, once accredited, can export to India," said John Tyas, Avocados Australia's CEO. We can now look to growing this exciting new market.
"Once accredited, Australian avocado growers from all regions of Australia will be able to export to India. We have increasing supply so growing export markets and increasing exports is an important focus for us."
Australian production is forecast to increase strongly over the next few years to around 170,000 tonnes per annum expected to be produced by 2026.
Avocados Australia has a number of new markets in its sights."With Australia's relationship improving with China we see China as an excellent market opportunity."
Effort is already underway in this area as Avocados Australia's Chair, Brad Rodgers, will be joining Avocados Australia's CEO in a trade mission to China this week. Several Chinese importers have already shown interest in Australian Avocados and the Australian avocado
industry are known for being reliable suppliers of quality avocados. However, technical market access is a critical step and avocados are in line behind apples and blueberries in the negotiations.
For now India is the focus and there were many key stakeholders who played a part in achieving market access.
"India market access is great news and I would like to thank all of our key stakeholders for helping us get to this point," said Mr Tyas.
