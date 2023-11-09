The Land
UPDATED: A closer look at costings needed for HumeLink

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Vice president of the HumeLink Alliance, Andrea Strong, said outdated information, misinformation and speculation had driven decisions on HumeLink. File picture
An independent costing report on underground cabling for the HumeLink project has shown significant discrepancies in Transgrids costings and ignited calls for an urgent re-assessment of the proposed works.

