The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/News

Productive Riverfront Park fattens 500-600 steers twice a year

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:55am, first published November 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Highly productive South West Slopes property Riverfront Park is described as being to run some 300 cows and calves or fatten 500-600 steers twice a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.