Highly productive South West Slopes property Riverfront Park is described as being to run some 300 cows and calves or fatten 500-600 steers twice a year.
Located midway between Gundagai and Tumut and an hour and 10 minutes from Wagga Wagga, the picturesque property is headed to auction with a price guide of $8.5-$9.5 million.
Riverfront features abundant water and fertile "self watering" alluvial flats and has about a 2.5km frontage to the spectacular Tumut River.
In addition to the river, water is also sourced from Meadow Creek and lagoons. The average annual rainfall is about 700mm (28 inches).
Improvements include steel cattle yards and a machinery shed with an accommodation unit.
Marketing agent David Nolan said Riverfront Park was ideally suited to cattle, prime lambs and fodder cropping.
"Riverfront Park is all about high production and year round productivity," Mr Nolan said.
"The river flats are outstanding and enjoy an excellent local reputation based on their incredible performance.
"There is also the opportunity for trout fishing, when the day's work is finished."
Riverfront Park will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on December 12.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.