Punters turned out in droves as a number of country NSW race tracks hosted meetings on Melbourne Cup day this year.
Racegoers were on hand to watch the local races whilst also catching the Melbourne Cup from Flemington on the big screen along with the Big Dance race meeting beamed live from Royal Randwick Racecourse.
In the New England region, the Tamworth Jockey Club hosted their annual meeting where about 3000 people packed into the Tamworth Racecourse from 11.30am until the last race at 4pm.
Meanwhile, the Sapphire Coast Turf Club hosted close to 1000 people attended the Melbourne Cup and Big Dance Race Day.
Turf club CEO Rob Tweedie said the day was a great success with good racing at the local track along with the big races on the big screens.
Over in Taree, racegoers gathered at Manning Valley Race Club's Bushland Drive track on Tuesday.
The function centre had a capacity crowd who got to enjoy a lovely day out.
The Dubbo Turf Club also turned it on.
Hundreds of racing fans descended on the Dubbo Racecourse for a big day of racing at the annual meeting.
