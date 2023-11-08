City glamour met the style epitome of 'country cool' in the fashion stakes at Tamworth for the highly anticipated Melbourne Cup day.
About 3000 people packed into the Tamworth Racecourse from 11.30am until last race at 4pm, dressed-to-impress, whether in fascinators and frocks, or cowboy boots and trucker caps.
On the turf at 1.35pm, men and women lined-up for the Fashions on the Field, with local woman Katrina Haworth taking home first prize for her custom-made Cynthia Jones Bryson hat.
One of the three judges Deb Chorlton said she chose Ms Haworth's bold orange and pink hat that she had pinned to the side of her head "because it was striking".
"And it was on trend with the colours of poppy, green... orange is really on trend at the moment," Ms Chorlton said.
"We picked a little bit of avant-garde, typical of Melbourne Cup day - beautiful, it was an Australian design as well."
Meanwhile, Pam McInnes won runner-up in the Millinery category for her cream and pink coloured lace side hat.
"I got it from a local store - The Staff Room - that used to be in Tamworth a few years ago," Ms McInnes said. "It goes with nearly every outfit."
For the men, there were plenty of checked shirts with either jeans or chinos coupled with western boots or leather shoes, cowboy hats or trucker caps.
"Born and bred" Tamworth local Paul Holmes' wife Tahlia picked out her husband's mauve ASOS suit, which won first prize in the male category.
"The community is fantastic," Mr Holmes said. "So being able to get up there in front of everyone on the stage and have some fun with it is awesome."
Local cattle and agriculture farmer Trent Drurie dressed in his best denim jeans with shirt, western boots and CTC trucker cap, because it was "quick and easy".
