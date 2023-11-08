The Land
Home/Rural Life
Photos

Sapphire Coast Turf Club hosts Melbourne Cup and Big Dance Day at Kalaru racecourse

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:53am, first published November 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A punter bounced on his feet and raised his arm as though whipping a horse down the straight, as he watched the television screen capturing The Big Dance at Royal Randwick Racecourse, cheering Joseph Jones Racing's Super Helpful into third place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.