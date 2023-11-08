Racegoers gathered at Manning Valley Race Club's Bushland Drive track on Tuesday for Melbourne Cup Day meeting.
Race club director Eddie Loftus helped organise the Fashions on the Field which featured both men and women.
The weather was good and the crowd was happy, reports Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin.
The Winning Post Function Centre had a capacity crowd.
On the track, popular jockey Mollie Fitzgerald started the day with a win aboard Candy Kiss, trained by Luke Thomas, and followed with a top ride aboard Low Profile to win race 3 for trainer Colt Prosser.
At 3pm, all eyes turned to the "race that stops the nation", as the running of the 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington got underway. Mark Zahra has become the first jockey in 44 years to win back-to-back Melbourne Cups on two different horses.
The veteran steered Without A Fight to a dominant win in Australia's great race, 12 months after he rode Gold Trip to victory in last year's edition.
