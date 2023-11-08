The Land
Home/Rural Life
Photos

Melbourne Cup Day in Dubbo: All the photos from the Dubbo Turf Club's November 7 meeting

BS
By Belinda Soole
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:09am, first published November 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of racing fans have turned out to the Dubbo Turf Club for the second time in four days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.