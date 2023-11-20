Tickets on sale for Wilmot Field Day 2024: Accelerating the Change: Food, Fibre & Nature

General Manager at Wilmot Cattle Co, Stuart Austin, is eager to emphasise the value of firsthand farming stories to attendees. Picture supplied

Tickets are now on sale for the iconic Wilmot Field Day.



The two-day immersive on-farm experience will be held on February 28 and 29 2024 at Wilmot Cattle Co's New England property near Ebor, New South Wales.

This year's theme, Accelerating the Change: Food, Fibre & Nature, will focus on implementing climate-smart farming practices that build natural capital and bolster productivity, profitability, and resilience.

Hosted by Wilmot Cattle Co and presented by Macdoch Ag Group, the Wilmot Field Day is a unique event on the agriculture calendar, bringing together producers, thought leaders and subject matter experts to share their insights and experiences.

"The heart of our event lies in our focus on people and the connections that are built," Mr Austin said.



"This is part of what makes our renowned paddock walks so popular.



"It's this real-world knowledge exchange that has underpinned the phenomenal turn out and growth we've had each year.

"For 2024, we're thrilled to announce a lineup of some of the most exciting minds in agriculture, business and climate smart farming practices."

Speaking line-up (more to come)"

Joel Williams, founder, Integrated Soils (Canada)

Elaine Mitchell, founder, Ecometric

Bart Davidson, chief grazing officer, Atlas Carbon

Allan Parker, managing director, Peak Performance Development

Tom Archer, operations manager, Impact Ag

Scott McCalman, managing director, Jedburgh Farming

Tony Mahar, CEO, National Farmers Federation

Key highlights:

Engaging sessions: A diverse program featuring international and local keynotes, workshops, paddock walks, and interactive sessions.

Expert insights: World class speakers delivering the latest in natural capital, soil health, and carbon-neutral farming.

Practical application: Producers sharing their firsthand insights into how they have executed practices that increased their productivity, profitability and climate resilience.

Networking opportunities: Connect with other farmers, trailblazers, and experts who are changing the face of agriculture. Held over two days including the ever-popular sunset drinks, this year's event provides a multitude of opportunities for producers to connect with peers, industry experts and leaders alike.

Dinner Under The Stars: The event also features the sellout Dinner Under The Stars, which is sponsored by Atlas Carbon in 2024, and features the event's charity partner, TIACS.

Executive chairman of Macdoch Australia, Alasdair MacLeod, believed Australian agriculture could be a global leader in building a climate resilient future.

"We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new to Wilmot for next year's event," Mr MacLeod said.

"The 2024 edition promises an even more immersive experience, focusing on sharing transformative insights and fostering connections that will help drive agriculture towards a more resilient future."

The event on February 28 and 29 2024 is at "Wilmot", 10544 Armidale Rd, Hernani, New South Wales.



Tickets are available HERE, or for more information, click HERE.

